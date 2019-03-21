Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
Marianne E. (Zeh) Russo

Marianne E. (Zeh) Russo Obituary
of Fitchburg; 71 FITCHBURG Marianne E. (Zeh) Russo, 71 years old of Fitchburg, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Fitchburg Gardens.

She leaves her husband of 48 years, George J. Russo, sister Judith Zeh and her husband Walter Mulligan of Leominster, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and brothers and sisters in law. She enjoyed BINGO, crocheting, books, movies and her pets. Russo A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 11am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. A calling hour will precede the funeral from 10am ~ 11am. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019
