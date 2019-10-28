Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
978-297-0077
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
Marie A. (Nelson) Krawchuk Obituary
of Fitchburg

FITCHBURG

Marie A. (Nelson) Krawchuk, 74, of Fitchburg, died Friday morning, October 25, 2019 in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardner, with her family at her side.

She was born in Leominster on July 24, 1945, daughter of the late James and Mary (Pignatelli) Nelson and graduated from Leominster High School. At the age of 46, she earned her Associates Degree in Business Administration at Mt. Wachusett Community College. She lived in Fitchburg for 47 years.

Marie was a clerical worker for 30 years in Worcester, beginning with the Social Security Administration, UMASS Medical in the college section, followed by 11 years at Veterans Inc on Grove Avenue. She was a member of St. Francis Church in Fitchburg. At one time she was a notary public.

She leaves her husband Peter N. Krawchuk; two children, Donna Bradford and her husband Jeffrey of Westminster and Kevin P. Krawchuk of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Nicole; a sister, Garnet Ptak of Fitchburg and her children Scott Ptak and Kelley Wood, who was very special to her.

Krawchuk

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2 PM, in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon. A calling hour will precede the funeral Wednesday from 1 to 2 PM.

Burial will be in Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to Veterans Inc. Grove Avenue, Worcester, MA.

www.stone-ladeau.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 28, 2019
