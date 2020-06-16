LEOMINSTER --- Marie B. Marcoux, 83 years old of Leominster, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Keystone Center in Leominster.Marie was born September 29, 1936 in Leominster the daughter of Joseph A. and Antoinette F. (Desrosier) Marcoux. She leaves 2 brothers, Adelard J. Marcoux of Fitchburg, and Joseph P. Marcoux and his wife Jeannette of Leominster, and many nephews and nieces.She was predeceased by 6 brothers, Arthur, Roland, Robert and Albert, Gerard and Armand.Marie graduated from Franciscan Missionaries of Mary in Rhode Island, and spent her whole working career working for AT & T in Florida, most recently as District Manager.She was a member of St. Cecilia Church in Leominster.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 11am in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Leominster.