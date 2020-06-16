Marie B. Marcoux
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie B. Marcoux
of Leominster; 83

LEOMINSTER - Marie B. Marcoux, 83 years old of Leominster, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Keystone Center in Leominster.

Marie was born September 29, 1936 in Leominster the daughter of Joseph A. and Antoinette F. (Desrosier) Marcoux. She leaves 2 brothers, Adelard J. Marcoux of Fitchburg, and Joseph P. Marcoux and his wife Jeannette of Leominster, and many nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by 6 brothers, Arthur, Roland, Robert and Albert, Gerard and Armand.

Marie graduated from Franciscan Missionaries of Mary in Rhode Island, and spent her whole working career working for AT & T in Florida, most recently as District Manager.

She was a member of St. Cecilia Church in Leominster.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 11am in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Leominster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved