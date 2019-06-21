Loving Mother, Grandmother and Sister



Fort Myers



Marie (Bourgeois) Gazzaniga, 72, died peacefully on Tuesday evening June 18, 2019 under the loving care of her daughter and hospice.



Marie was born in New Brunswick, Canada on February 22, 1947 a daughter of the late Leonard and Maria (Gagnon) Bourgeois. Her beloved husband Ronald Gazzaniga died February 1, 1999.



Marie will be lovingly missed by her daughter, Lisa Perla of Fort Myers Beach, FL; two grandsons, Sean Tobatto and Tony Tobatto; one great-grandson, Gabriel Tobatto; and ten siblings.



Marie lived most of her life in Leominster before moving to North Carolina and eventually Fort Myers a few years ago. She was a former member of St. Cecilia's Parish in Leominster for many years. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Marie also loved gardening.



Gazzaniga



A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11AM in St. Bernard Cemetery, off Goodrich St. Fitchburg. There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will follow in the Franco Club, 300 Water St., Leominster at 12pm.



Inquiries can be made directly to The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water St., Fitchburg as we are honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, the family is kindly asks, memorial contributions be made to, www.americanbrainfoundation.org/projects/a-new-approach-to-treating-dementia/



For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.







