lifelong resident of Fitchburg; 90 FITCHBURG Marie J. (Mary Jane) (Bernard) Rosenthal, 90, lifelong resident of Fitchburg, passed away March 27th at the Highlands. Marie was born in Fitchburg on May 2, 1928 to Hector and Mathilda (Richard) Bernard. She attended Fitchburg schools and worked for a time at the Independent Lock Company. For many years she was a homemaker, loving wife and mother.



She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Charles P. Rosenthal of Leominster, a son Charley Rosenthal and his wife Maureen of Leominster, daughter Jane Kranz and her husband Joe of Bennett, CO, three grandchildren, Karie Ramos of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jonathan Avery of Gardner, MA and Kelly Rosenthal of Sterling, MA, five great-grandchildren, Natalie Avery, Robert Deangelis, Summer Redgreen, Kellianna Echevarria, and Jonathan Avery Jr., four great-great grandchildren, Lillianna, Naviah, Nyla and Naziah. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Jeannette Bernard of Fitchburg and Lorraine Rosenthal of Clinton, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by brothers Romeo, Guy, Marcel, Richard, Roland, Norman, Donald and sisters Rachel Melanson and Elda Rousseau.



Marie was a loving and generous woman who would do all that she could for her family. She was loved and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Marie was an avid bingo player for many years. She loved sewing, knitting, and many forms of needle work as well as puzzle making. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg. She also belonged to The Ladies of Saint Ann Society and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She and her husband Charlie enjoyed many years of traveling to Florida for the winter, and many trips to Foxwoods. They also traveled to Las Vegas, Colorado, Tennessee, Myrtle Beach and many other places.



Her family would like to give special thanks to the Manor on the Hill in Leominster and The Highlands in Fitchburg for their compassionate care given to Marie and her family during this most difficult time.. ROSENTHAL Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Thursday, April 4, from 9:30-10:30am. The funeral Mass will be held Thursday morning at 11:00am in Saint Joseph Church in Fitchburg. Burial will be held at a later date.







