|
|
of Shrewsbury, MA
Shrewsbury
Marie P. Brassard, 87, of Shrewsbury, MA died peacefully in her sleep at Notre Dame Long Term Care facility in Worcester, MA, where she lived for several months. She was born in Leominster, MA, February 5, 1932, daughter of the late Lucien and Melina (Dube) Brassard.
Marie lived in Shrewsbury, MA, Marco Island, Florida, Framingham, MA and Leominster. She entered religious life at a young age with the Daughters of the Holy Spirit in Putnam, CT. She received her Bachelor's Degree and two Master's Degrees. Marie taught high school at Tupper Lake, NY and Putnam, CT. After leaving the convent she taught at Newton High School for 29 years, before retiring. She continued on her spiritual journey in her secular life organizing spiritual work shops at her home and church. She was also president of the Council of Catholic Women at Marco Island.
She and her lifelong friend, Edna Raine, also became real estate entrepreneurs. They renovated income property, became land lords, and built several beautiful homes.
Marie was predeceased by her parents Melina and Lucien Brassard and 12 older siblings; Raymond, Eva, Arthur, Robert, Reine, Paul, Joseph, Cecile, Jerome, John Brassard, Theresa DeFelice and Rita Garneau. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces and great grand nephews.
Brassard
Marie's funeral will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA with a Mass of Christian at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. A Calling hour will be held Wednesday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, prior to the funeral.
To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Marie P. Brassard
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020