Services
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Townsend Congregational Church
3 Brookline Street
Townsend, MA
View Map
Marilyn E. (Northup) Johnson


1928 - 2019
Marilyn E. (Northup) Johnson Obituary
of Townsend and

Sun City Center, Florida

TOWNSEND

Marilyn E. (Northup) Johnson, 91, of Townsend and Sun City Center, Florida, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Brandon Hospital, Brandon, Florida.

Mrs. Johnson was born in Warwick, Rhode Island, March 6, 1928, a daughter of John J. and Addie W. (Phillips) Northup and attended Lockwood High School in the Apponaug, Rhode Island. She continued her education at St. John's Riverside Hospital School of Nursing in Yonkers, New York.

For thirty five years Mrs. Johnson worked as a surgical nurse for Leominster Hospital and Nashoba Community Hospital, Ayer.

She was actively involved in the Townsend Women's Club, was an avid crafter and enjoyed traveling the world with her husband in their motorhome.

Mrs. Johnson leaves her husband of sixty eight years, Stewart "Buddy" Johnson; her son and daughter in law, Paul and Leslie Johnson of Townsend; two daughters, Beverly Kimball of Fitchburg, Joyce Fors and her husband, Scott, of Ashby; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

She was the sister of the late Stuart Northup of Raleigh, NC.

Johnson

Calling hours will be held 4-7 PM Monday, September 23rd at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.

Funeral services will be held 11 Am Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Townsend Congregational Church, 3 Brookline Street, Townsend. Burial will be held privately in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Taunton.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019
