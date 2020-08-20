1/
Marilyn Lieneck
1927 - 2020
LEOMINSTER

Marilyn Lieneck, age 93, passed away in hospice at Leominster Hospital on August 14, 2020. Marilyn was the only child of Kathryn and Christian Eberhardt, born on August 10, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York. Marilyn married Paul George Lieneck also of Brooklyn, New York in 1951 and made a home on Prospect Street in Leominster, Massachusetts where she lived until 2016. Most recently Marilyn lived at Heywood Wakefield Commons in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Marilyn was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church attending Saint Stephens Lutheran Church in Brooklyn and Emanuel Lutheran Church in Fitchburg.

Mom enjoyed watching her sons play sports, especially baseball at Leominster High School; and later being part of the local homemakers group, the local art association, and working as a knitting instructor, flower arrangement designer, and day care provider at a local gym. Throughout, mom shared her life caring for her family with love, grace, and a sense of humor.

Among many that will be missing mom are sons Paul and wife Joanne of Ashby, Massachusetts, John and partner Joni of Foxboro, Massachusetts, Peter and wife Cathy of Oldsmar, Florida, Marty who still resides at the family home in Leominster; niece Kathy Derrick and husband Bruce of Liverpool, New York; eight grandchildren (two girls finally!!); and four great grandchildren. Marilyn will rest eternally alongside her parents in Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster.

A private funeral is planned. Memorials can be made in care of Emanuel Lutheran Church. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Marilyn Lieneck

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
