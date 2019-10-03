|
Marilyn M. (Taylor) Fava, 80, of Fitchburg, died Tuesday, October 1st, 2019. Mrs. Fava was born in Fitchburg November 1, 1938, the daughter of John and Exilda (Leger) Taylor and resided most of her life in the Fitchburg, Leominster, and Lunenburg area. She was a 1956 graduate of Fitchburg High School and continued her education at Salem Stage College. Mrs. Fava began her teaching career at Fitchburg High School, and later continued teaching in the business department at Leominster High School, retiring in 1998. She attended Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster.
She leaves her husband of 55 years, Ronald G. and his sister Sandra Goodchild of Fitchburg. She also leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Jennifer Fava of Leominster, as well as four grandchildren, Ryan, Katrina, Gabriella, and Cassandra. Her son Eric passed before her in 2005.
Services will be held privately. There will be a Celebration of Life in her honor at Il Forno in Fitchburg on Saturday, October 5 at 12pm.
