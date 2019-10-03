Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Il Forno
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Fava
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn M. (Taylor) Fava

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn M. (Taylor) Fava Obituary
of Fitchburg; 80

FITCHBURG

Marilyn M. (Taylor) Fava, 80, of Fitchburg, died Tuesday, October 1st, 2019. Mrs. Fava was born in Fitchburg November 1, 1938, the daughter of John and Exilda (Leger) Taylor and resided most of her life in the Fitchburg, Leominster, and Lunenburg area. She was a 1956 graduate of Fitchburg High School and continued her education at Salem Stage College. Mrs. Fava began her teaching career at Fitchburg High School, and later continued teaching in the business department at Leominster High School, retiring in 1998. She attended Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster.

She leaves her husband of 55 years, Ronald G. and his sister Sandra Goodchild of Fitchburg. She also leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Jennifer Fava of Leominster, as well as four grandchildren, Ryan, Katrina, Gabriella, and Cassandra. Her son Eric passed before her in 2005.

Fava

Services will be held privately. There will be a Celebration of Life in her honor at Il Forno in Fitchburg on Saturday, October 5 at 12pm.

The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com <http://www.andersonfuneral.com/> for additional

information or to leave an on line condolence.



View the online memorial for Marilyn M. (Taylor) Fava
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now