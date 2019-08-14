Home

Marilyn T. (LeBlanc) D'Annolfo

Marilyn T. (LeBlanc) D'Annolfo, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on 11 August 2019, at the age of 90. She was the daughter of John B. LeBlanc of Fitchburg, MA and Eva Fagan LeBlanc of New Brunswick, Canada.

Marilyn was born and raised in Fitchburg, MA. She graduated Fitchburg High School in 1948, and Bay Path University in Longmeadow, MA. She traveled Western Europe right after college. In later years after raising her family, she worked for Foster Grant Co. of Leominster before opening her own retail gift-shop business, "Attic Treasures" in 1983. She continued to travel, most recently to Ireland and Israel.

Marilyn had a strong faith in God and was very active her entire life with both Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and the New Life Church in Leominster. She loved America and was most proud that four of her grandsons serve in the U.S. Air Force.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Lindo F. D'Annolfo. She leaves three children: Steven D'Annolfo and his wife Marife of Stamford, CT.; a daughter Susan and her husband Thomas O'Connor of Leominster, MA.; and a son Timothy and his wife Kelly of Madison, CT. She also leaves eight grandsons: Steven, Aaron, and Ryan D'Annolfo; Noah and wife Christiana, Ian, and Liam O'Connor; and Timothy and Thomas D'Annolfo. She also leaves one great grandson, Benjamin O'Connor.

She was predeceased by her brother John LeBlanc of Fitchburg, and she leaves behind her sister Gloria Long of North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the New Life Church at 834 Main Street in Leominster. In lieu of flowers, by Marilyn's request, donations can be made to or the .



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 14, 2019
