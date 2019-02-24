Mario D'Onfro

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Mario D'Onfro, son of Adamo and Gaetana, passed away February 22, 2019 at the age of 88.



Born in Carunchio, Italy in the beautiful mountains of the Abruzzo region, Mario immigrated to the USA in 1956 at the age of 26 where he met his loving wife Eleonore. Just 4 years after arriving in the states he opened Mario's Tailoring and Clothing store in Fitchburg, MA, a business that thrived for several decades. Mario had a loyal customer and fan base that visited his store as much for his charisma as for his exquisite tailoring skills.



Mario was an avid skier until his mid-80s. He also loved to cycle and would often ride his bicycle from his home to work. On many occasions, he traveled back to Italy to vacation.



Mario is survived by his wife of 58 years, Eleonore; his children Sonia, Mark and his wife Robin, David and his wife Marci, and Carl; grandchildren Lindy and her husband Jack, Trevor, Conner, Mario, Clark, Rachel, and Steven; and 1 great-grandchild, Lucy. He was loved and will be fondly remembered by many.



D'ONFO - The funeral will be held Wednesday, February 27, from Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg with a Mass at 10 am, in Our Lady of the Lake Church, Leominster. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-6 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to benefit children with hearing loss to Decibels Foundation, 63 Great Rd, Ste 207, Maynard, MA 01754, or diabetes research at Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Ste 745, Boston, MA 02215. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary