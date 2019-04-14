of Fitchburg FITCHBURG Marion A. "Marney" (Roy) Benson, 94, of Fitchburg, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Highlands, Fitchburg.



Her husband, John P. "Phil" Benson, Sr., died in 2005.



Mrs. Benson was born in Fitchburg, June 26, 1924, a daughter of George E. and Alice Y. (Pinard) Roy and was a lifelong resident of the city. She was a graduate of Fitchburg High School Class of 1943.



Mrs. Benson had worked as a receptionist at Foster Insurance Company in Fitchburg. Previously, she had worked at several area companies including Fitchburg Yarn Company, Weyerhaeuser and New England Telephone.



She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, John P. and Patricia A. Benson, Jr. of Fitchburg; her daughter, Ellen E. Howell of Plymouth; two sisters, Lucille I. O'Neil of Beverly, Edith M. Carey of Lunenburg; four grandchildren, Karen E. Benson of Pembroke, Peter A. Benson of Richland, WA, Laura B. Blake of Fitchburg, Gregory J. Howell of Pembroke; four great-grandchildren, Philip A. Benson, Kaleb B. Blake, Stella A. Howell and Piper R. Howell. She also leaves her former son-in-law, James F. Howell of Falmouth and many nieces and nephews.



She was the sister of the late Raymond Roy, Verne Roy, Roland Roy, Jeannette Roy, Rita Crowley and Roberta Madigan. BENSON A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 PM Tuesday, April 16th at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster. Burial will be held privately. There are no calling hours.



Memorial contributions may be made to Montachusett Home Care, 680 Mechanic Street, Leominster, MA 01453 or , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.







