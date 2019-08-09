|
|
Marion Broderick
of Fitchburg, MA; 86
Marion Broderick, formerly known as Muriel Florence Sargent-Gaetz, 86, of Fitchburg, MA, entered into rest on August 4, 2019 at the Highlands Nursing Home in Fitchburg.
She was born the eldest child of Arthur Oscar Sargent and Florence Bertha Pinion on April 26, 1933. Marion had nine children: Kenneth Adams, Michael Adams, Janet (Adams) Kinzer, Susan (Adams) Sweeney, Steven Adams, Lee Taylor Jr., and three children that preceded her in death Kathryn (Adams) Borkowski, Linda Adams, and Robert Fountaine. She was a grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of 10.
Her family would like to thank the staff at the Highland's for the compassion and care they gave Marion in her final days, also a special thanks to Rebecca Amaral for all you did for her and us.
Burial-side service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 t 12:00 pm at Forest Hills Cemetery, 115 Mt. Elam Rd., Fitchburg.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2019