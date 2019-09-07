|
Marion C. (Connors) Stanley, 92, of Groton, formerly of Sudbury and Berlin, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Genesis - Westford House, Westford.
She was the widow of Paul F. Stanley who died in August 2004.
Marion was born in Bridgeport, CT, March 15, 1927, the daughter of Charles J. and Catherine J. (O'Brien) Connors and grew up in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She attended St. Augustine Elementary School and was a 1944 graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport.
Through the years, as a result of Paul's employment, he and Marion resided in West Hartford, CT, Michigan, Sudbury and Berlin before moving to Rivercourt Residences in Groton in 2006.
Marion was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church in Shirley and had been a member of St. Joseph The Worker Church in Berlin and Our Lady of Fatima in Sudbury. She was a longtime member of the Sudbury Women's Club.
She leaves her nephew, Brian Anderson and his wife, Anne, of Ayer; her niece, Carol Anderson Farwell of Brookline, NH; grandnieces, Libbie Anderson, Julie Anderson, Abigail Anderson all of Boston, Mary Cate Farwell of Brookline, NH and a grandnephew, TJ Farwell of Montana.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Berlin.
A visitation period will be Tuesday from 9:00AM – 10:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A) Ayer. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Church, PO Box 595, Shirley, MA 01464.
