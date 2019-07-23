Marion E. (Dunn) Tardiff, 77



LEOMINSTER - Marion E. (Dunn) Tardiff, 77, passed away Sunday July 21 at The Highlands Long Term Care Center, with her loving family at her side.



She was born on November 7, 1941 in Tewksbury, the daughter of the late Gabriel and Christina (Marsh) Dunn.



Mrs. Tardiff was predeceased by her husband William Tardiff in 2012, and several brothers and sisters.



She leaves her son William Tardiff of Fitchburg, her daughters Janice E. and her husband Robert LeTellier, Kathleen M. and her husband Paul Leonard, and Lisa Tardiff all of Leominster, Four Grandchildren, Four Great-Grandchildren, two brothers, and one sister. She was one of ten children.



Mrs. Tardiff worked for several years at Union Poducts in Leominster, and at one point was in the painting department painting Pink Flamingos.



She was a member of The Salvation Army Church in Fitchburg and along with her family had spent many hours ringing their famous bells at the holiday's. She enjoyed mostly spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren. She is already greatly missed.



TARDIFF - Her Funeral will be held on Thursday July 25, in THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 WEST ST.. LEOMINSTER, with a Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 AM.



Flowers may be sent or donations made in her memory to: The Salvation Army, 739 Water St., Fitchburg, MA 01420, and may be left at the Funeral Home. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 23, 2019