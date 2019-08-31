Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Bousquet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Elizabeth Bousquet


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Elizabeth Bousquet Obituary
LEOMINSTER, MA

Marion Elizabeth (Norman) Bousquet, 90, passed away in Leominster, MA, on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Marion was born on November 1, 1928 to the late Marion (Hill) and Basil Gordon Norman.

She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Leo Bousquet, Sr., her brothers Herb Hill and Frank Norman, sister Lillian Demers, and great-grandson Cameron Butler.

She leaves her children, Marny Heinen and her husband Roger, Karen Butler and her husband Paul, and Leo Bousquet Jr. and his wife Debra; grandchildren, Christopher Butler and his wife Huyen, Mitchell Butler and his wife Rebecca, Justine Rice and her husband Zach, and Morgan Pertrullo and her husband Anthony; great-grandchildren, Tyler Barbin, Casey Rice, Austin Rice, Mason Petrullo, Myles Petrullo and Carter Paul Butler.

Marion was a member of the Elks Lodge 2723 in Port Orange, FL and leaves many friends there, especially Laura and Larry Braidlow and her best friend Gordon Porter. New friends included the "Liberty Belles" and members of the Fitchburg Senior Center, especially Joe Fiore and Janet.

No services are planned. Donations in her honor may be made to the Fitchburg Senior Center, 14 Wallace Avenue, Fitchburg, MA, 01420.

The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Marion Elizabeth Bousquet
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now