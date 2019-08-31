|
LEOMINSTER, MA
Marion Elizabeth (Norman) Bousquet, 90, passed away in Leominster, MA, on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Marion was born on November 1, 1928 to the late Marion (Hill) and Basil Gordon Norman.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Leo Bousquet, Sr., her brothers Herb Hill and Frank Norman, sister Lillian Demers, and great-grandson Cameron Butler.
She leaves her children, Marny Heinen and her husband Roger, Karen Butler and her husband Paul, and Leo Bousquet Jr. and his wife Debra; grandchildren, Christopher Butler and his wife Huyen, Mitchell Butler and his wife Rebecca, Justine Rice and her husband Zach, and Morgan Pertrullo and her husband Anthony; great-grandchildren, Tyler Barbin, Casey Rice, Austin Rice, Mason Petrullo, Myles Petrullo and Carter Paul Butler.
Marion was a member of the Elks Lodge 2723 in Port Orange, FL and leaves many friends there, especially Laura and Larry Braidlow and her best friend Gordon Porter. New friends included the "Liberty Belles" and members of the Fitchburg Senior Center, especially Joe Fiore and Janet.
No services are planned. Donations in her honor may be made to the Fitchburg Senior Center, 14 Wallace Avenue, Fitchburg, MA, 01420.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 31, 2019