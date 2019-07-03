of Lunenburg, formerly of Shirley



Marion (Melanson) Locy, 73, of Lunenburg, formerly of Shirley, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 in the Fitchburg Healthcare.



Marion was born in Sackville, N.B., Canada on March 7, 1946, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Dowd) Melanson. She spent her career working as a Nurse's Aide for several area Nursing Homes, including the former Fairlawn in Leominster and Woodford of Ayer.



Marion was always happy to see friends and family and would simply light up when she saw a familiar face.



She was a devout Catholic woman, who was a parishioner of St. Anthony di Padua Church in Shirley as well as St. Boniface Church in Lunenburg. Marion enjoyed the solace of prayer and would often be called upon to pray for others. She was a generous woman, who for years donated to several children's funds. Marion was a member of the West Winds Clubhouse in Fitchburg; she was also a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.



She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Murphy and her husband Jordan of Lunenburg; her grandson Rocket Murphy; seven siblings, her twin, Malcolm Melanson, David Melanson, Kathleen Estabrooks, Evelyn Ayers, Ada Ramsey, Marguerite White, and Ann Kent, all of Canada; many nieces and nephews.



Marion was predeceased by her husband Oscar Locy in 2003, as well as her two brothers Leon and Ernie Melanson.



The funeral Mass will be on Saturday, July 6, at 10:30 am, in Saint Anthony di Padua Church, 14 Phoenix St., Shirley, MA. Calling hours will be held in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg from 8:30-10:00am. Burial will be held privately at a later date.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) PO Box 49104 Baltimore, MD 21297.







