Marion Lorraine Corkran (84) of Leominster, MA passed away peacefully Monday morning, October 21, 2019 at UMass Memorial-HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster, MA.
Marion was born in Leominster, MA on September 2, 1935 to Ralph Sr. and Fannie (DeFelice) Lolli. She was a 1953 graduate of Leominster High School and attended Forsyth School of Dentistry, earning her degree in 1955. Marion began her career as a Dental Assistant at Fort Devens in Ayer, MA and in 1958 married Bill Corkran who had been stationed at Fort Devens during part of his service in the US Army. In the 1970s, while still raising her family, she worked part time at Sears and Esper Drug respectively.
Marion was well-known for her delicious cooking, especially her homemade pasta, which was packaged and escorted to far-away family members on numerous occasions. She loved to share her cooking talents with others – as well as the fruits of her labor. In the early 70s, Marion volunteered as a 4H "mom" for Cooking. Her "students" still remember the experience fondly. On a more recent occasion, she traveled to Florida to share her pasta making expertise with a multi-generational gathering of the Lolli family! A talented vocalist, Marion recorded numerous records prior to her marriage. As a teenager, she even tried out for the voice of Disney's Cinderella. She was involved in her Senior Class Play in High School and performed as a member of The Annettes in a show at Saint Anna's Parish around the same time. Throughout her life, anyone who passed her house on a warm day, could hear her beautiful voice and smell her delicious cooking!
Marion delighted in spending time with her grandchildren, Ani and Brooks, reading, cooking and laughing with them. Marion served as a Eucharistic minister for over thirty-seven years and shared her musical gift as a choir member at St. Anna's Parish.
Her gifts of encouragement and generosity were evident throughout her life. She always had a kind and sometimes profound word to share.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bill and parents Ralph Sr. and Fannie Lolli. She is survived by her daughter Theresa (Terri) of Auburn, ME, her son Ken and wife Erin of Northbridge, MA, grandchildren Annika and Brooks, brothers Ralph Lolli of Leominster, MA, Ray (Nancy) Lolli of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Dennis (Diane) Lolli of Orlando, FL, sisters Sylvia Lolli of Newburyport, MA and Jeanne Jones of Raleigh, NC, 18 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Marion's funeral will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA. Calling hours will be held Monday, October 28th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning Oct. 29th, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
