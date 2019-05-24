lifelong Fitchburg resident; 93 Fitchburg Marjorie C. (Finneron) Huk, 93, a lifelong Fitchburg resident died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Manor On The Hill.



Her husband of 59 years, Alfred P. Huk, died in June 2009.



Mrs. Huk was born in Fitchburg, April 10, 1926, one of ten children born to John and Cecelia (Drinkwine) Finneron and attended Fitchburg schools. She enjoyed walking, bowling and frequented the Fitchburg Senior Center. She was a member of St. Bernard's Parish, Fitchburg.



She worked as the mail room supervisor at Digital Equipment Corporation.



She leaves her daughter and son in law, Deborah A. and David Joslin of Fitchburg; two grandchildren, Christopher Joslin and his wife, Jennifer, of Templeton, Alissa Caty of Cornelius, NC and two great-grandchildren, Emerson Caty and Campbell Caty; two brothers, Robert Finneron of Leominster, Francis Finneron of Dayton, Ohio.



She was the sister of the late Edward Finneron, Richard Finneron, John Finneron, Claire Finneron, Sister Eileen Finneron, Dorothea Beauvais and Leona Lamoureux.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Manor on the Hill and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care. Huk A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Bernard's Parish celebrating at St. Camillus de Lellis Church, 333 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg.



There are no calling hours and burial will be held privately.



The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.







