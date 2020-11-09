Barefoot Bay Florida
Marjorie W. (Williams) Durling, of Barefoot Bay Florida, formerly of Fitchburg Ma died on October 26, 2020. Daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret Williams. Wife of 56 years to the late Kenneth R. Durling Jr. Mother of one daughter Margaret and her husband Crandall Smith of Vero Beach FL; and three sons: Eric and his wife Patricia of Maynard MA, Mark also of Vero Beach FL, and Jeffery and his wife Debra of San Diego CA. Grandmother of Dawn Gilman, the late Gregory Smith and step granddaughters Brooke and Erica. Also survived by three great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. Graduated Fitchburg High School class of 1941 and was employed as a Principal Clerk in the Administration Office of the Fitchburg Public Schools for 20 years. Former member of the Pearl Hill Rebekah Lodge #47 of Fitchburg, Barefoot Bay 9-hole Ladies Golf Club, the Lionaides of Barefoot Bay and Roseland FL Methodist Church. For obituary and on line guestbook see, Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home (lcafh.com
). In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours and funeral services with interment at Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg will be private. Donations in Marjorie's memory can be made to a charity of your choice
