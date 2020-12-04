1/1
Marjorie E. "Midge" Briguglio
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOWNSEND: Marjorie E. "Midge" (Roscoe) Briguglio, 92, of Townsend died Tuesday, December 2, 2020 at her residence.

Her husband of 59 years, Samuel J. Briguglio, died in 2007.

Mrs. Briguglio was born in Greenfield January 29, 1928, a daughter of W. Alfred and Anna Marie (Zloble) Roscoe and was a graduate of Greenfield High School. She continued her education at Burbank Hospital School of Nursing where she became certifies to be a Registered Nurse. She worked several years as a nurse at Burbank Hospital.

For over 26 years, Mrs. Briguglio, with her family, owned and operated Apple Meadow Poultry Farm in Townsend. In 1977 she worked with her family in the formation and operation of Apple Meadow Hardware in Townsend Center, retiring in 1990.

She and her husband spent many winters at their home in Stuart, Florida. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, playing golf, reading and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She was also a member of St. John's Church in Townsend.

She leaves her son, Samuel A. Briguglio of Townsend; two daughters, Barbara A. Briguglio of Edgartown, Kathleen V. "Katie" Dunbar of Townsend; a sister, Frances Peters of Tuscon, AZ; five grandchildren, Samuel J. Briguglio II, Pearl Briguglio, Adam Dunbar, Lindsay Colucci and Kyle Dunbar and one great grandchild, Brayden Colucci.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Jane Briguglio of Townsend in 2012 and her sister, Louise Locke of Hinsdale, NH.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters, PO Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10545.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Marjorie E. "Midge" Briguglio


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home - Townsend
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved