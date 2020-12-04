TOWNSEND: Marjorie E. "Midge" (Roscoe) Briguglio, 92, of Townsend died Tuesday, December 2, 2020 at her residence.
Her husband of 59 years, Samuel J. Briguglio, died in 2007.
Mrs. Briguglio was born in Greenfield January 29, 1928, a daughter of W. Alfred and Anna Marie (Zloble) Roscoe and was a graduate of Greenfield High School. She continued her education at Burbank Hospital School of Nursing where she became certifies to be a Registered Nurse. She worked several years as a nurse at Burbank Hospital.
For over 26 years, Mrs. Briguglio, with her family, owned and operated Apple Meadow Poultry Farm in Townsend. In 1977 she worked with her family in the formation and operation of Apple Meadow Hardware in Townsend Center, retiring in 1990.
She and her husband spent many winters at their home in Stuart, Florida. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, playing golf, reading and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She was also a member of St. John's Church in Townsend.
She leaves her son, Samuel A. Briguglio of Townsend; two daughters, Barbara A. Briguglio of Edgartown, Kathleen V. "Katie" Dunbar of Townsend; a sister, Frances Peters of Tuscon, AZ; five grandchildren, Samuel J. Briguglio II, Pearl Briguglio, Adam Dunbar, Lindsay Colucci and Kyle Dunbar and one great grandchild, Brayden Colucci.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Jane Briguglio of Townsend in 2012 and her sister, Louise Locke of Hinsdale, NH.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters, PO Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10545.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
