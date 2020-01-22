|
Marjorie Gove Vorse
Marjorie Gove Vorse 98, daughter of Lester and Ruth Clark Gove passed away January 11 in Port Royal, South Carolina. She graduated from Lunenburg class of 1939. After graduating from the Burbank School of Nursing she joined the Army and went to England. She leaves one brother Herbert Gove, two sisters Phyllis Karlson and Evelyn Sanbornl and five children Kenneth, Kevin, Duane, Marilyn and Joanne, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceaved by her husband Donald, and two brothers Kenneth and Laurence.
The funeral will be at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 22, 2020