Marjorie H. (Faley) Bouchard
1927 - 2020
WINCHENDON

Marjorie H. (Faley) Bouchard, 92, of 16 Ready Drive, died peacefully Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Blueberry Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Beverly.

She was born in Leominster on December 10, 1927, daughter of the late Nelson and Elizabeth (Maillet) Faley and was a graduate of Leominster High School. She was a resident of Leominster for most of her life and had lived in Winchendon since 2010.

Marjorie worked as a telephone operator for ten years until her retirement. An artist, she did many paintings and enjoyed playing bingo, dancing and music.

She leaves a son, Scott Bouchard and his wife Deborah of Winchendon; three grandchildren, Kady Bouchard, Kori Bouchard and Kevin Bouchard; three great grandchildren, Brittney, Christopher and Kaiden; a sister, Sandra Lausch of Maine and four great great grandchildren. A son, Randy Bouchard, and a daughter, Michele Krueger, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is directing arrangements.

www.stone-ladeau.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
978-297-0077
