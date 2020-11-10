of Fitchburg, formerly of Shirley
FITCHBURG: Marjorie I. "Margo" (Smithwick) DeSmet, 91, of Fitchburg, formerly of Shirley and Leominster died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Life Care Center of Leominster. Her husband of 43 years, Charles F. DeSmet, died in June 2003. Mrs. DeSmet was born in Cleveland, Ohio, June 1, 1929, a daughter of Richard and Lucia (Holman) Smithwick and had resided in Shirley for over 30 years before moving to the Fitchburg/ Leominster area ten years ago. . Mrs. DeSmet served her country for 12 years in the United States Army, retiring in 1962 at the rank of Captain. Following her retirement from the armed services, Mrs. DeSmet had worked at the Public Spirit newspaper in Ayer and for ten years as the bookroom manager at Lawrence Academy in Groton. She served many years as a trustee to the Hazen Memorial Library in Shirley and was an active member of the Fitchburg YMCA. She was also a member of the League of Women Voters. She had attended St. Anthony's Church in Shirley and St. Anthony's Church in Fitchburg. She leaves a son, Frederick C. DeSmet of Denver, Colorado; three daughters, Amelia M. Leonard of Englewood, CA, Ronelle A. Jacobs of Calera, Alabama, Lucia M. Collette of Fitchburg; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church, 54 Salem Street, Fitchburg. Burial will follow at Ft. Devens Cemetery. The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
