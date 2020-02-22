|
Hubbardston
Mark E. Moakley, 54, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 in the Bay State Medical Center in Springfield.
Mark was born in Arlington, MA on October 28, 1965, a son of the late Richard and Marie (Fardy) Moakley. By simply being himself, Mark had the unique and rare ability to improve the lives of everyone around him. He always brought forward kindness and happiness, always aiming to please, and never failed. Mark enjoyed working within his group home; where he considered all of the fellow resident's family members.
Mark was a resident of Hubbardston since 1997. He attended Institute of Professional Practice Incorporated (IPPI) day/vocational program from 2004 until the time of his death. While at IPPI Mark worked several different jobs such as Meals on Wheels, Liberty Tax, and most recently as the dishwasher at the Coleman St Head Start School in Gardner.
Mark was a long-term member of the Frontier Club of Athol and had many interests such as movies, especially horror movies, sports, reading, nature walks and more recently taking vacations. He also loved good food, his favorite being Chinese. Mark's favorite sport to play and watch was basketball. He was a big fan of the Boston Celtics. Mark liked reading mystery and fantasy novels. His most memorable trip was when he cruised to the Bahamas in 2016. He also took many trips to New York City, Coastal Maine, and upstate Vermont. Mark also attended annual movie conventions where was able to meet many of his favorite actors/actresses, who played in these movies.
Mark had very close relationships with his housemates, especially longtime friend and housemate, Paul Beland. Paul and Mark had common interests of visiting local coffee shops and eateries with his housemates for 23 years. Mark was very close to many staff who worked at his house from Seven Hills Community Services.
He is survived by his three brothers, Richard Moakley and wife Donna of Lowell, MA, Christopher Moakley and companion Leticia Cistneros of Camarillo, CA, Michael Moakley and wife Lynn of Princeton, MA and their daughters Jennifer Antocci and Heather Moakley. He also leaves many friends at his group home and extended family members.
A special thanks to the Baystate Medical Center, 5 South team for their assistance and support. The family would like to extend their generosity to the staff and team at Seven Hills Foundation for all the care and generosity shown to Mark throughout the years. Mark viewed staff as part of his extended family, and we will be forever grateful for everyone who was a part of his life.
Moakley
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA on Tuesday, February 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. Burial will be held privately in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seven Hills Foundation in Mark's name to 81 Hope Ave., Worcester, MA 01603.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2020