of Leominster; 69
LEOMINSTER
Mark S. Berthiaume, 69 years old, of Leominster died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in his home after an illness. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lisa A. (Redstone) Berthiaume; his brother, Ronald J. Berthiaume and his wife Mary of San Jose, CA; brother, Lee Godin and his wife Angela of Cripple Creek, Co; brothers-in-law, Richard Marceau of Hampton, NH and Alan Redstone and his wife Dianne of Leominster; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Marceau in 1998.
Mark was born in Fitchburg on December 9, 1950, son of John L. and Regina M. (Godin) Berthiaume and had lived in Leominster most of his life. He had worked in the shipping department for Asher Pants in Fitchburg, then at SABIC at Devens. Mark was an avid sports fan, he especially loved the New England Patriots. Mark was a wonderful friend to many and always ready to lend a hand.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2020