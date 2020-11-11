1/1
Mark S. Rotti
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEOMINSTER

Mark S. Rotti of Leominster died on Thursday, November 5, 2020. . Mark was born on January 28, 1957, the son of Costa and Pasqualina Rotti ( both deceased) of Leominster. Mark was a well known Mason in the area and made friends with everyone he met.

Mark leaves his two Daughters, Angela Rotti and her significant other Luis Marquez of Leominster and Leanna Rotti and her significant other Christian Rodriguez of Ashburnham, along with his Grandchildren, Ava Jacob, Jaeda Martinez and Alex Regino. He also leaves behind his Brother Ray Rotti and his wife Dale, many cousins and friends.



Private services. The Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net .



View the online memorial for Mark S. Rotti


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
RIP mark...and know your daughters loved you.
C a Tarbell
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved