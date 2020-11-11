LEOMINSTER
Mark S. Rotti of Leominster died on Thursday, November 5, 2020. . Mark was born on January 28, 1957, the son of Costa and Pasqualina Rotti ( both deceased) of Leominster. Mark was a well known Mason in the area and made friends with everyone he met.
Mark leaves his two Daughters, Angela Rotti and her significant other Luis Marquez of Leominster and Leanna Rotti and her significant other Christian Rodriguez of Ashburnham, along with his Grandchildren, Ava Jacob, Jaeda Martinez and Alex Regino. He also leaves behind his Brother Ray Rotti and his wife Dale, many cousins and friends.
Private services. The Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
