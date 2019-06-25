Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Franco American War Veterans Hall
300 Water Street
Leominster, MA
Mark W. DeBarge Obituary
Mark W. DeBarge
formerly of Leominster; 60

LEOMINSTER - Mark W. DeBarge, 60 formerly of Leominster, died suddenly on May 17, 2019, in Hudson, FL. He was born January 25, 1959 in Leominster. Mark is survived by his daughter, Catherine DeBarge of Leominster, five sisters; Karen Pope and her husband Joseph, Pamela DeBarge, Debra Hebert and her husband Richard, Lorrie DeBarge and Penny DeBarge, all of Leominster. He also leaves two step brothers; Kevin Bazucki and Steven Bazucki, along with several nieces and nephews; Crystal Navaroli, Andrew Navaroli Jr., Eric Hammond, Kimberly Hammond, Richard Hebert Jr., Joseph Cornacchia, Steven Bazucki, Jr. and Bianca Huntley.

He was predeceasd by his mother, Joan Bazucki, his brother Keith DeBarge and his sister Donna Hammond.

Friends and relatives are invited to a "Celebration of Life" service at Franco American War Veterans Hall, 300 Water Street, Leominster, MA 01453 on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 25, 2019
