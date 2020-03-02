|
Leominster
Martha H. (Hastings) Markham, 97, formerly of Leominster MA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 22nd at Sterling Village Nursing home.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and her caregivers, John and Ann Fuller. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard C. Markham, two sisters, Janet M. Hastings and Eleanor J. Hastings, two brothers, John H. Hastings and Paul H. Hastings, and a niece Ellen Landini.
Martha was born in Clinton to the late William A. and Jennie (Stewart) Hastings. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Clinton High School and Salter Secretarial School. She was employed by the Philbin Oil Company in Clinton and then spent the remainder of her career as an Executive Secretary and a Human resource Manager for Digital Equipment Corporation. Martha was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Clinton and St. Bernard's Church in Fitchburg.
Martha enjoyed antiquing, gardening, reading, winters in Hobe Sound FL and trips to Maine. Martha liked nothing more than entertaining her friends when they came for a visit.
Her caregivers would like to thank the staff at Sterling Village and Trinity Hospice for the wonderful care and kindness they gave Martha for the past 6 years.
Private burial will take place at St. Bernard Cemetery in Fitchburg. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Bernard's Church in Fitchburg in the Spring.
Martha was very proud of her Irish Heritage. 'And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand'.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Martha's funeral arrangements.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2020