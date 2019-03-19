Martin M. Newman

of Leominster; 85



LEOMINSTER - Martin M. Newman, 85 years old, sadly passed away on March 15, 2019. Marty was born in Chicago, IL on December 25, 1933. He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia (Collins) Newman and his daughter Dianne L. Newman of Leominster.



Marty served in the U.S. Army. He also owned a local pawn shop and auto garage. He worked many years for Digital Computers and his final job was with Regional Home Care, where he happily worked with everyone he met.



Marty was a talented bass violinist and an exceptional golfer. He was a longtime member of Monoosnok Country Club as well as being a member of the Elks and Moose Lodges.



Remembered by his two sons Robert Newman and Eugene Newman and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



There will be no public services. The Silas F. Richardson & Son, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary