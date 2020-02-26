Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin May


1983 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin May Obituary
Beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson and nephew

Leominster

Martin Randall May died unexpectedly at home, February 22, 2020. He leaves his parents, Randall and Deborah (Avery) May of Ashby; one sister, Jennifer May-Vautour and her husband Brian Vautour and a niece, Ella May-Vautour, all of West Boylston; his maternal grandparents, Herbert and Alice Avery of Leominster and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Clarence E May and Elvira M Kennedy. Also, an uncle, Lance D May.

Martin was born in Fitchburg on March 19, 1983 and resided in Ashby most of his life. He was a 2001 graduate of North Middlesex High School and went on to Mount Wachusett Community College attaining an associate degree in business in 2004. He worked at Market Basket as a meat cutter and assistant manager for over 21 years. He had a great love of the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He was most at ease fishing the many ponds and lakes throughout the area in his boat with his pet dog Roxy. Martin was a dedicated fan of the Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and the Patriots.

He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave, Lunenburg, Ma 01462

Memorial services and internment will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, MassWildlife Field Headquarters

1 Rabbit Hill Road, Westborough, MA 01581

For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Martin May, Formerly of Ashby
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -