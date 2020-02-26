|
|
Beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson and nephew
Leominster
Martin Randall May died unexpectedly at home, February 22, 2020. He leaves his parents, Randall and Deborah (Avery) May of Ashby; one sister, Jennifer May-Vautour and her husband Brian Vautour and a niece, Ella May-Vautour, all of West Boylston; his maternal grandparents, Herbert and Alice Avery of Leominster and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Clarence E May and Elvira M Kennedy. Also, an uncle, Lance D May.
Martin was born in Fitchburg on March 19, 1983 and resided in Ashby most of his life. He was a 2001 graduate of North Middlesex High School and went on to Mount Wachusett Community College attaining an associate degree in business in 2004. He worked at Market Basket as a meat cutter and assistant manager for over 21 years. He had a great love of the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He was most at ease fishing the many ponds and lakes throughout the area in his boat with his pet dog Roxy. Martin was a dedicated fan of the Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and the Patriots.
He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave, Lunenburg, Ma 01462
Memorial services and internment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, MassWildlife Field Headquarters
1 Rabbit Hill Road, Westborough, MA 01581
For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.
View the online memorial for Martin May, Formerly of Ashby
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020