Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
84 Salem Street
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
84 Salem Street
Fitchburg, MA
View Map

Mary A. Cicala


1921 - 2020
Mary A. Cicala Obituary
98, Beloved Aunt

Fitchburg

Mary A. Cicala, 98, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Highlands after an illness.

She leaves several nieces and nephews.

Mary is predeceased by four sisters, Palma Maggio, Josephine R. Cicala, Rose C. Renda and Jennie T. Haggerty: three brothers, Louis Cicala, Anthony Cicala and Sabastian Cicala.

She was born in Fitchburg on December 22, 1921 a daughter of Italian immigrants, the late Giuseppe and Vincenza (DiSalvo) Cicala.

Mary worked as a timekeeper for Foster Grants for 40 years retiring in 1984. She was a lifelong resident of Fitchburg and of St. Anthony of Padua Church.

She was a member of the retired women's club in Fitchburg, the booster club and AARP. She will be fondly remembered for her love and devotion to her family and faith.

Her funeral will be held from the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA, on Monday, March 9, 2020 with a mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

Interment will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Fitchburg, MA.

There will be a calling hour in the funeral home prior to the mass from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the St. Anthony of Padua Church, 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2020
