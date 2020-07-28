Fitchburg
Mary A. (Connell) Hardy, 98, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Life Care Center of Leominster.
Mary was the beloved wife of the late William M. Hardy who died in 1987.
She was cherished by surviving daughters, Maureen Bowden and her husband Paul of Berlin and Kathleen Forcier of Leominster; two granddaughters, Tricia Harris and her husband Sean of Rhode Island and Elizabeth Forcier of Leominster and one great-grandson, Will Harris of Rhode Island. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her son, William J. Hardy who died in 1993; one brother, Fr. John Connell and four sisters, Eileen Dedeian, Ann McInerney, Kathleen Mullaney and Madeline Osgood.
She was born in Fitchburg to the late John and Catherine T. (Fenton) Connell. She was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School and worked for New England Telephone as an operator supervisor for many years. Mary was a very social person and had a great sense of humor. She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed visits with her great-grandson.
Due to concerns about the current pandemic a Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
She will be buried at St. Bernard's Cemetery.
