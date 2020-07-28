1/2
Mary A. Hardy (Connell) 98
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchburg

Mary A. (Connell) Hardy, 98, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Life Care Center of Leominster.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late William M. Hardy who died in 1987.

She was cherished by surviving daughters, Maureen Bowden and her husband Paul of Berlin and Kathleen Forcier of Leominster; two granddaughters, Tricia Harris and her husband Sean of Rhode Island and Elizabeth Forcier of Leominster and one great-grandson, Will Harris of Rhode Island. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her son, William J. Hardy who died in 1993; one brother, Fr. John Connell and four sisters, Eileen Dedeian, Ann McInerney, Kathleen Mullaney and Madeline Osgood.

She was born in Fitchburg to the late John and Catherine T. (Fenton) Connell. She was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School and worked for New England Telephone as an operator supervisor for many years. Mary was a very social person and had a great sense of humor. She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed visits with her great-grandson.

Due to concerns about the current pandemic a Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

She will be buried at St. Bernard's Cemetery.

Donations may be made in her memory either to the Boston Children's Hospital at http://giving.childrenshospital.org/, or to the Worcester County Food Bank, https://foodbank.org/donate/donate-funds/.

To leave an online condolence and for further information please visit

www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Mary A. (Connell) Hardy, 98


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved