Mary A. (Pandiscio) Young


1922 - 2019
Mary A. (Pandiscio) Young Obituary
Fitchburg

Mary A. (Pandiscio) Young, 97, passed away on October 28, 2019 of natural causes, in the loving arms of her daughter and caregiver Nancy Becker.

Mary was born on August 10, 1922 in Fitchburg to Michael and Emelia (Fusco) Pandiscio.

She is survived by her cherished family, daughter Nancy Becker and son Albert Russell Young and his fiancé Catherine Houlihan; grandchildren, Melissa and Corey L'Ecuyer, Kimberly Leary and partner Dr. Phil DeSalvio, Kristine and Jason Boulay, Kathleen and Tito Algarin; great-grandchildren, Emma L'Ecuyer and Michael Gross, Jake Leary and partner Teresa Truax, Francesca and Kurt Letendre, Alexander and Benjamin Boulay and Julian and Elba Algarin; great-great-grandchildren, Leah and Andrew Leary, Vivianna and Levi Letendre and Alani Algarin.

Mary is also survived by her brother Dr. Alfred Pandiscio and sister Evelyn Bizzotto and her husband Bruno; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Russell Young; sisters Filomena Camire and Sylvia Lovewell, and her lifelong dear friend Helen Cavins Proctor.

Mary was a longterm employee for the State of Massachusetts serving as an Administrator in the Welfare Department, retiring in 1983. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony's Church. Mary enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening with the many generations of her family.

The family appreciated the wonderful and caring staff of Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice.

Young

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 31 in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg from 8:00-9:30am. Mary's Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am in St. Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent or consider a memorial contribution to Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice, 60 Hospital Rd., Leominster, MA 01453.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 30, 2019
