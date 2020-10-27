Fitchburg
Mary Alice (Hebert) Patient, 99 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully, Friday, October 23, 2020 in Sterling Village.
Mary was born in Fitchburg, MA, February 6, 1921 the daughter of Amedee and Leonie (Vautour) Hebert and lived in Fitchburg most of her life, and at the Sundial for over 20 years. She attended school in Fitchburg and then worked as a stitcher for the former Asher Pants for over 30 years before retiring in 1980.
She enjoyed playing cards, puzzle books, bingo and sewing. She had been a communicant of St. Anthony De Padua Church in Fitchburg for many years.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Angevine of Leominster, MA and Naples, Florida, Beverly Morey of Clearwater, Florida, Ruth Agnelli of Tequesta, Florida, Brian Morey of Tequesta , Florida, And Daniel Morey of Clearwater, Florida, her sister Irene Gould of Puyallup, Washington, 13 grandchildren,16 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Herman Patient, a son Dennis Thibodeau, step-sons, James Morey and Paul Morey, siblings Rita Hachey, Cecile Reynolds, Joseph Hebert, and Francis Hebert.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 28,2020 with a Mass @ 11a.m. in St. Anthony De Padua Church, 84 Salem St. Fitchburg. Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend visitation or you may go directly to the church. All Covid-19 Protocols are required and a face mask is required at the funeral home and at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 St. Fitchburg, MA is directing.
