Etna, NH
Mary Alice Scanlon Cunningham, age 98 died peacefully at her home in Etna, NH on August 8, 2020.
She was born on March 24, 1922, daughter to Thomas and Irma (Filz) Scanlon in Fitchburg, MA, where she grew up. Mary met her future husband, A. Wallace (Wally) Cunningham, Sr. while working at the C.A. Cross Company in Fitchburg, MA, eloping on Christmas Day, 1942 while Wally was on leave during World War II. While stationed at Ft. Devens, MA they lived in Buzzards Bay, MA. After Wally's discharge from the Army they moved back to Fitchburg as her husband continued to work at C.A. Cross Co. In 1949 they moved to White River Jct., Vermont when her husband took over the management of the Cross Abbott Company. With Mary's constant support, Wally would soon become the President, and then majority stockholder of the Cross Company. Together, they built Vermont's 2nd largest employer at the time. Mary and Wally later moved to Rip Road in Hanover, NH where they raised their family. They lived on Oak Ridge Road in West Lebanon, NH for almost 20 years and in 1992 built their home in Etna, NH, on property they had owned for many years.
Mary loved to garden and treasured the times exploring old dirt roads around the family's summer home on Lake Morey with her son Kevin, looking for stones for future family rock walls. Always a gracious lady without pretense, she was the consummate hostess who made everyone feel welcome and comfortable. Foremost in Mary's 98 years of life was her love for her family. She devotedly cared for her husband of almost 60 years as he battled Parkinson's Disease, and cherished the memories of the travel they were able to do after their retirement. Later in life, one of Mary's greatest achievements was embracing the use of technology to enjoy reading books on her Kindle and learning how to email with her grandchildren who lived in various parts of the world. Until her final day she received photos and videos of her 9 great grandchildren who brought her much joy.
Mary spent many years as an active volunteer and supporter of Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital, and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she rolled surgical bandages; she also volunteered at the Pink Smock Gift Shop, served as a member of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Assembly of Overseers and the Howe Library Corporation. For 15 years, Mary was on the Board of Directors of Computac, Inc. ¬¬¬the family business, later serving as an ex-officio member. Her philanthropic and community commitments are many, including Hanover High School Scholarships, Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, Child and Family Services, where she served on the Board of Trustees. She particularly enjoyed her time reading to young children with the Everybody Wins Reading Program and her involvement with the Etna Ladies Aid.
Mary raised three children: Andrew W. Cunningham Jr, Kevin M. Cunningham, and Shelley Cunningham Hochreiter. She was predeceased by her son, Kevin in 1992, husband, Wally in 2001, sister, Ruth Schrader, brother in law Raymond Schrader and nephew, Thomas Schrader.
Mary is survived by her son Drew and wife Penny, her daughter Shelley Cunningham Hochreiter, and husband John, and Kevin's wife, Linda Cunningham. She leaves behind, eight grandchildren, Jennifer Cunningham and husband Chad McDaniel; Heather Cunningham Ostrowski and husband Paul; Meredith Lynn Cunningham; Sean Hochreiter and wife Amy; Mark Hochreiter and wife Ali Price; Ian Cunningham; Megan Cunningham Ferguson and husband Craig and Colin Cunningham and wife Leslie Bauman. Mary leaves 9 great grandchildren as well as nephews, Richard Schrader and wife Bobbie, Harry Schrader and wife Barbara and their children and grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews on her husband's side of the family.
Grateful thanks to Mary's caregivers who made it possible for her to remain in her home the past 6 years, especially Jean and Jamie who were devoted to her in her final years.
A private graveside service for Mary's family will be held at Pine Knoll Cemetery, Hanover, NH. with a Celebration of Mary's Life at a later date when COVID allows.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Waypoint NH (formerly Child and Family Services ¬¬of NH) 63 Hanover Street, Lebanon, NH 03766, Attn: Paul Staller or online at www.waypointnh.org
