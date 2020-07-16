71
Fitchburg
Mary Ann Katherine Guichard, 71, daughter of the late Albert and Jeannette Guichard, died July 11, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster, Massachusetts.
She leaves nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was a 1966 Graduate of Fitchburg High School, a 1970 Graduate of Mount Wachusett Community College and a 1973 Graduate of Fitchburg State College. Mary Ann earned a degree in Nursing and in Special Education. She concluded her work at Dupont Merck in Billerica, Massachusetts.
She was currently a Commissioner of Fitchburg's Disability Commission and was honored by the "Friends of the Library" and was on the currently called "New View" Committees.
She had a fondness for cats and supported the Bosler Humane Society.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Saint Bernard's Cemetery, 96 Goodrich Street, Fitchburg, Massachusetts 01420.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bosler Humane Society, P.O. Box 12, Royalston Road, Baldwinville, Massachusetts 01436.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Mary Ann's care.
