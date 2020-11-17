1/1
Mary Anne LaBombard
1934 - 2020
LEOMINSTER – On Monday, November 9, 2020, Mary Anne (Clancy) LaBombard, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 86.

Mary Anne was born on June 9, 1934 in Woburn, MA to Harold J. Clancy and Mary E. (Vaillancourt) Clancy. She grew up in Woburn and was always willing to share her stories of being taught by the nuns at Saint Charles School.

On September 28, 1958, she married Richard LaBombard, Master Sergeant, U.S. Army. Together they raised two children, Richard (Rich) and Margaret (Peg). Upon her husband's retirement in 1971, the family moved to Billerica. It was here that she would begin to feed and learn about the backyard birds and their specific calls/songs. Mary Anne was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed tending to her yard and decorating her home. She loved all animals and was passionate about dogs. She had a special fondness for her St. Bernard, Brimba. She enjoyed taking care of him and walking him no matter what the New England weather happened to be. She was an avid reader and in her later years, she collected a large library of books relating to stories about dogs and was a faithful contributor to the ASPCA. In recent years, Mary Anne enjoyed watching Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson on FOX news.

Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard. She is survived by her son, Richard M. LaBombard and her two granddaughters Katherine A. LaBombard and Emily G. LaBombard. She leaves her daughter, Peggy Manca and her husband, Mark. She also leaves behind her brother Harold J. Clancy, as well as her nieces Annmarie Tamis and Paula Michalski.

A private funeral service will be held at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, MA. The Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Mary Anne LaBombard


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
