|
|
of Leominster; 78
LEOMINSTER
Mary "Betty" Elizabeth (Bagley) Palazzi Brisson, 78 years old, of Leominster, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Health Alliance-Leominster Hospital. She was the widow of Omer Brisson, Jr., they shared 33 years together. She is survived by her 2 sons Thomas P. Palazzi and his wife Pamela of Gardner and David A. Palazzi and his wife Sherry of Sterling; 2 daughters Lynne R. Palazzi and her partner Shari Letarte of Lunenburg and Amy-Beth Craven of Lunenburg; son-in-law Randall J. Catalucci, Sr. of Lancaster; brother Timothy L. Bagley and his wife Angele of Canada; 6 grandchildren Beth Regan, Kingsley Catalucci, Gena Catalucci, Randall Catalucci, Jr., Meadow Palazzi and Liliana Palazzi; and a nephew Sebastien Bagley.
Betty was born in Leominster on June 1, 1941, daughter of Linwood and Ethel (Clark) Bagley and graduated from Leominster High School in 1959. As a young woman she was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls (IORG) a Masonic youth service organization which teaches leadership training through community service.
Betty was employed by Cherry Webb & Touraine as a retail sales consultant in the 1970's. In the late 80's early 90's she began a career as a Freelance Makeup Artist traveling much of the east coast for Loretta Davis Modeling Agency at all Lancôme retail outlets where she became one of the top sales reps in her field. Soon thereafter she was hired on by Lancôme as a Beauty Advisor where her mission was for women to look more beautiful and leave feeling happier.
Betty enjoyed shopping, dining out, playing cards with her close friends...the female version of the "rat pack". She especially loved spending time with family traveling and her many trips to Canada visiting her beloved family, boating on Winnipesaukee, spending winters in Florida at their Florida home and summer times in Maine. She will be remembered for her grace, beauty and love of her family!
Brisson
Betty's funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11 am in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Leominster. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Mary "Betty" Brisson
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 27, 2019