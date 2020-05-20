FitchburgMary (Pelletier) Cote, 92 of Fitchburg, MA passed away May 15,2020 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital due to complications from Covid-19.She was born September 24, 1927 in Fitchburg, MA, daughter of Albert and Margaret (Kittredge) Pelletier. She was raised in Fitchburg where she lived most of her life. She attended and graduated from Fitchburg High School Class of 1945.Mary worked for the former New England Tel & Tel. as an operator for several years and then worked as a jewelry buyer for the former Prime Tobacco Co. in Fitchburg, retiring in 1993. She was a communicant of St. Bernard's Church.She is survived by her two sons, Robert Cote and wife Vicky of Fitchburg, MA, and John Cote and wife Maureen of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, her grandchildren Timothy, Brooke and Brian Cote and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Cote in 1977 and her daughter Debra Cote in 2010.Her funeral services and Interment will be held privately due to current restrictions and guidelines .The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA. is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.