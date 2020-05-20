Mary Cote
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitchburg

Mary (Pelletier) Cote, 92 of Fitchburg, MA passed away May 15,2020 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital due to complications from Covid-19.

She was born September 24, 1927 in Fitchburg, MA, daughter of Albert and Margaret (Kittredge) Pelletier. She was raised in Fitchburg where she lived most of her life. She attended and graduated from Fitchburg High School Class of 1945.

Mary worked for the former New England Tel & Tel. as an operator for several years and then worked as a jewelry buyer for the former Prime Tobacco Co. in Fitchburg, retiring in 1993. She was a communicant of St. Bernard's Church.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert Cote and wife Vicky of Fitchburg, MA, and John Cote and wife Maureen of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, her grandchildren Timothy, Brooke and Brian Cote and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Cote in 1977 and her daughter Debra Cote in 2010.

Her funeral services and Interment will be held privately due to current restrictions and guidelines .

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA. is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



View the online memorial for Mary Cote


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved