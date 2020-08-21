AYER
Mary Donnella Lane Wright was born February 26, 1929, in Hobson City, Calhoun County Anniston Alabama. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Calvin Lane, and was raised by her grandmother.
Mary grew up in Hobson City, Alabama the younger of two children. She was married to Sergeant First Class (SFC) Bennie Henry Wright, Jr., from this union came nine children.
Mary worked as a short order cook and a cashier at Fort Devens, MA. She also worked at Dupont Plastics, Foster Grants, and finally Digital Equipment Corporation where she retired after 15 years of service.
Mary was a charter member and faithful servant of the Patriots Congregation-Independence Chapel, Fort Devens, MA. The church relocated to Fitchburg, MA as New Patriots Christian Congregation where she served as an ordained Deaconess, a member of the choir, and led the Fellowship Committee.
Mary is predeceased by her husband, (Ret.) SFC Bennie H. Wright, Jr., a brother, Luther C. Lane of Youngstown, OH; Kenneth E. Wright; son, Lavohnia N. Wright; granddaughter, Jadon K. Etheart; great grandson, all from Leominster, MA.
Mary is survived by 8 children: Melva Morin of Leominster, MA, Linda (Charles) Fuller of Odenton, MD, Carlotta Wright of Leominster, MA, Bennie (Marilyn) Wright of Chesapeake, VA, Marsha Murdaugh of Nashua, NH, Michael Wright of Richmond, VA, Queida (Raymond) Davis, of Ayer, MA, Carol Wright of Lunenburg, MA, and John Wright of Ayer, MA. She was also the legal guardian of one granddaughter, Rayshelle Wright of Burbank, CA.
She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren, along with a host of Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11AM. To uphold social distancing practices the service will take place outside on the property of the New Hope Community Church, 139 Sandy Pond Rd, Ayer, MA 01432. Her family will receive family and friends there prior to the service from 10 to 11AM. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ayer.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the New Patriots Christian Congregation (NPCC) , P.O. Box 2056, Fitchburg, MA 01420.