of Westminster



Westminster



Mary E. (Lockwood) Anderson, 77, of Westminster died peacefully Thursday, June 13, at Leominster Hospital surrounded by her children and husband. Time spent with family and her two cocker spaniels, Buster and Nikki was most important in her life. She was born in Clinton, MA on October 17, 1941.



She is survived by her husband, John Anderson, four children, Dawn Courtney, Lorri Wallace and husband, Eric, Todd Reed and wife, Julie, Eric Reed and wife, Kristen. Three stepchildren, Tommy Anderson and wife, Jody, Todd Anderson and wife, Heidi, Tammy Pently and husband, Robert. Grandchildren, Andrea Crawley, Michael Crawley, Jeremy Wallace, Nathan Wallace and Ashley Reed. Her Step-grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Grace, Jonathan, Katlyn, Daniel, Anna, Shawn, Rachel, Aaron, and Ryan. She had seven great-grandchildren.



Mary worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Whalom Park and P.J. Keating & Co. and as a tax preparer at H & R Block before retiring.



Anderson



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 18 from 10:00 – 11:00, with a funeral service starting at 11:00, in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.



Graveside services will be held in the Whitmanville Cemetery, Westminster, MA.



Memorial contributions may be made to , Donations.diabetes.org







View the online memorial for Mary E. (Lockwood) Anderson Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary