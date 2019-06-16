Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster

Westminster

Mary E. (Lockwood) Anderson, 77, of Westminster died peacefully Thursday, June 13, at Leominster Hospital surrounded by her children and husband. Time spent with family and her two cocker spaniels, Buster and Nikki was most important in her life. She was born in Clinton, MA on October 17, 1941.

She is survived by her husband, John Anderson, four children, Dawn Courtney, Lorri Wallace and husband, Eric, Todd Reed and wife, Julie, Eric Reed and wife, Kristen. Three stepchildren, Tommy Anderson and wife, Jody, Todd Anderson and wife, Heidi, Tammy Pently and husband, Robert. Grandchildren, Andrea Crawley, Michael Crawley, Jeremy Wallace, Nathan Wallace and Ashley Reed. Her Step-grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Grace, Jonathan, Katlyn, Daniel, Anna, Shawn, Rachel, Aaron, and Ryan. She had seven great-grandchildren.

Mary worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Whalom Park and P.J. Keating & Co. and as a tax preparer at H & R Block before retiring.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 18 from 10:00 – 11:00, with a funeral service starting at 11:00, in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.

Graveside services will be held in the Whitmanville Cemetery, Westminster, MA.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Donations.diabetes.org



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 16, 2019
