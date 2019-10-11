|
Loving Sister and Aunt
Fitchburg
Mary E. Haley, 69, of Fitchburg, died Tuesday, October 8, in her home.
She leaves three brothers, Richard O. Haley and his wife, Christine of Corona, CA, Charles T. Haley of Wilmington, DE. and Martin J. Haley and his wife Lee Ann of Fitchburg; two sisters, Jane Haley Pallotta and her husband James of Leominster and Margaret Mary Haley and her husband David Sansone of Acton, MA; a myriad of cousins, including the Mountain Ave. Haley's, the Canton St. Haley's, the Florida Whitney's; Ken Parker and his son Chris; one aunt, Ann Lupo of Florida; and many nieces and nephews, including her favorite (you know who you are).
Mary was a retired reading educator formerly employed by the Reading Foundation of Peterborough, NH and retired in 2016 from the Jaffrey, NH School System.
She was born in Fitchburg, MA, on October 9, 1949, a daughter of the late Richard P. and Elizabeth 'Libby' A. (Dooling) Haley and grew up in Fitchburg, later moving to Jaffrey, NH for many years and recently moving back to Fitchburg in June.
Mary was well loved by her family and many friends.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water St., Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Mary's care.
