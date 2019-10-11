Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Mary Haley
Mary E. Haley


1949 - 2019
Mary E. Haley Obituary
Loving Sister and Aunt

Fitchburg

Mary E. Haley, 69, of Fitchburg, died Tuesday, October 8, in her home.

She leaves three brothers, Richard O. Haley and his wife, Christine of Corona, CA, Charles T. Haley of Wilmington, DE. and Martin J. Haley and his wife Lee Ann of Fitchburg; two sisters, Jane Haley Pallotta and her husband James of Leominster and Margaret Mary Haley and her husband David Sansone of Acton, MA; a myriad of cousins, including the Mountain Ave. Haley's, the Canton St. Haley's, the Florida Whitney's; Ken Parker and his son Chris; one aunt, Ann Lupo of Florida; and many nieces and nephews, including her favorite (you know who you are).

Mary was a retired reading educator formerly employed by the Reading Foundation of Peterborough, NH and retired in 2016 from the Jaffrey, NH School System.

She was born in Fitchburg, MA, on October 9, 1949, a daughter of the late Richard P. and Elizabeth 'Libby' A. (Dooling) Haley and grew up in Fitchburg, later moving to Jaffrey, NH for many years and recently moving back to Fitchburg in June.

Mary was well loved by her family and many friends.

A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.

The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water St., Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Mary's care.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019
