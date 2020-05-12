Lifelong Resident of Leominster
,Leominster - Mary E. Tata, a lifelong resident of Leominster, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at The Highlands in Fitchburg. She was born on June 26, 1929 to Domenic and Giovanna Tata. Her first job was at Foster Grant. She was a secretary for the high school for many years and enjoyed interacting with the students. She also worked in the Leominster School Payroll Department and at City Stationer's.
She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Donald J. Tata, Sr, as well as her oldest son, Donald Tata, Jr. She leaves behind her children, Susan Tata of Holliston, Nancy Falvey and her husband Joseph of Belchertown, and William Tata and his wife Nancy, and her children Neil and John, of Leominster, her daughter-in-law Martha Tata of Natick. She also leaves her grandchildren, Michael Tata and his wife Danielle, Emily Tata, Dana Evernden, Sarah and Allison Falvey, and her great-grandchildren, Adele, Josephine and Benjamin Tata.
Mary was always warm and welcoming. She cherished time with her family and had many hobbies including sharing her love of cooking Italian food, quilting and sewing.
The entire family would like to share our gratitude to the 3rd floor staff at The Highlands. The staff all have such kind and giving hearts. We owe each and every one them so much gratitude for the compassion and care they gave to our mother.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Mary's memory to, Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
A Funeral Mass has been held in St. Anna's Church and was followed by burial in St. Leo's Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when large gatherings are possible again.
Wright Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 12, 2020.