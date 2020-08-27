November 18, 1923-August 14, 2020(Age 96)Del Mar, CAMary Ellen (Gelep) Sherwin passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020. Devoted mother of Carol, Jane and Mark. Loving grandmother of Russell and Cameron; loving sister to James Gelep, Pauline (Gelep) Dale, Paul Gelep, Alex "Skee" Gelep, and Betsy (Gelep) O'Connell.Mary was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to Helen (Kokolias) Gelep and Constantine Gelep.She was a first-generation Greek-American and the oldest of six children.An avid reader and fitness devotee, Mary walked the steep hills of Fitchburg as a girl and continued to walk every day of her life - well into her nineties with her son, Mark - along the beach in Del Mar, California, where she lived until her death.Ten trees will be planted in her memory in southern California's Angeles National Forest.