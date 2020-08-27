1/1
Mary Ellen (Gelep) Sherwin
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 18, 1923-August 14, 2020

(Age 96)

Del Mar, CA

Mary Ellen (Gelep) Sherwin passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020. Devoted mother of Carol, Jane and Mark. Loving grandmother of Russell and Cameron; loving sister to James Gelep, Pauline (Gelep) Dale, Paul Gelep, Alex "Skee" Gelep, and Betsy (Gelep) O'Connell.

Mary was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to Helen (Kokolias) Gelep and Constantine Gelep.

She was a first-generation Greek-American and the oldest of six children.

An avid reader and fitness devotee, Mary walked the steep hills of Fitchburg as a girl and continued to walk every day of her life - well into her nineties with her son, Mark - along the beach in Del Mar, California, where she lived until her death.

Ten trees will be planted in her memory in southern California's Angeles National Forest.



View the online memorial for Mary Ellen (Gelep) Sherwin

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved