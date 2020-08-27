November 18, 1923-August 14, 2020
(Age 96)
Del Mar, CA
Mary Ellen (Gelep) Sherwin passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020. Devoted mother of Carol, Jane and Mark. Loving grandmother of Russell and Cameron; loving sister to James Gelep, Pauline (Gelep) Dale, Paul Gelep, Alex "Skee" Gelep, and Betsy (Gelep) O'Connell.
Mary was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to Helen (Kokolias) Gelep and Constantine Gelep.
She was a first-generation Greek-American and the oldest of six children.
An avid reader and fitness devotee, Mary walked the steep hills of Fitchburg as a girl and continued to walk every day of her life - well into her nineties with her son, Mark - along the beach in Del Mar, California, where she lived until her death.
Ten trees will be planted in her memory in southern California's Angeles National Forest. View the online memorial for Mary Ellen (Gelep) Sherwin