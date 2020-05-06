FitchburgMary F. (Cordio) Palmer, of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Friday, May,1, 2020 at the age of 102years.She was born in Fitchburg, MA October 25, 1917 ,daughter of Antonio and Winifred (Lothrop) Cordio and lived in Fitchburg most of her life.She spent most of her life as a homemaker but her proudest accomplishment was the 105 babies she and her late husband Henry fostered for Catholic Charities over many years. She also volunteered as a recess aide at St. Bernard's Elementary School and was active in bowling leagues and ceramics. She was able to travel across the country with her husband and children during the summer vacations. She was a 25 year survivor of Cancer. She leaves a legacy of unconditional love. She had an extraordinary spirit and love for her family. She touched many lives deeply and was adored by her grandchildren as a constant source of love and support. Generous proud and devoted, her determination was second to none. She was an amazing woman right up to the last chapter of her life. Her memory will always be embedded in our hearts.She is survived by her daughters, Carol Ann Yenco and her husband Edward of Fitchburg, MA, and Linda Dale Monkaitis and her husband Paul of Tyngsboro, MA, grandchildren Jason Forest, Michael Yenco, and April-Lynn Forest, great grandchildren, Zachary and Brett Forest ,along with several nieces and nephews, two sisters Louise Smith of Arizona and Gloria Koski of Connecticut. Her husband of 54 years ,Henry Palmer died in 1996.Due to current restrictions of the Covid -19 Virus, Services will be held privately . There are no calling hours. Interment will be in Massachusetts Veteran's Cemetery - Winchendon, MA. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg is directing. Michael S. Alario - Director- Owner.