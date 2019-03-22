Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Mary H. Laperriere, 73

Mary H. Laperriere, 73 of Omaha, NE, passed March 18, 2019 in Ashland, NE. Born February 12, 1946 in Worcester, MA.

Mary is survived by her only son, Brian D. LaPerriere Sr. and his better half Judy Pecaut; grandchildren, Brian Jr., Dustin, Logan and Cheyanne; siblings, Arthur (Lisette) Laperriere, Anne (Tom) Haemer, Paul Laperriere; nieces, Sarah, Kate, Becky and Laura; nephew, Jason; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rainne and Helen Laperriere.

On behalf of Mary's family a heartfelt THANK YOU to all the staff at Ashland Care Center for all their love, kindness and care.

Mass of Christian Burial, Mon. (3/25/19) 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St., Ashland, NE 68003.

Visitation, Sun. (3/24/19) 3-5 p.m. with 5 p.m. Rosary at Marcy Mortuary.

Interment at Ashland Cemetery.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019
