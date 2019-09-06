|
|
of Leominster, MA
Mary Obara, 97 of Leominster, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Leominster Health Alliance Hospital. She was born on November 18, 1921 in Lancaster, MA, daughter of Paul and Anna Sadowski.
Mary was pre-deceased by her husband, John L. Obara in 1980. She is survived by her children: daughter Mary Letourneau and husband, George, of Sterling, sons Tom Obara and wife Rainore of Tucson, AZ, and Paul Obara of Leominster. Four grandchildren: Bria Obara and Stefanie Obara of Tucson, AZ, Justin Obara of Lunenburg, and Christopher Obara of Watertown, MA.
In her earlier years, Mary was an accomplished classical musician, playing violin, piano and organ. She often played in public at concerts, graduations and in church.
The center of Mary's life was her family, and she was a devoted mother and grandmother. After many years as a stay at home mom, she went to work as a color printer at Berkey Photo in Fitchburg, where she retired in 1986.
Mary was known for her talents in the kitchen with a specialty in desserts. She made many delectable confections, and was always asked to bring one of her many indulgences to family gatherings.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of HealthAlliance Home Health and Hospice, with special mention to Peggy Bujold. In addition, the family would like to thank the staff of the Leominster HealthAlliance Hospital, especially Ximena Castro, MD.
Obara
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster, MA 01543 at 11 AM. Calling hour prior from 10-11 AM. Burial immediately following the service at St. Leo's Cemetary. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to honor Mary's love of animals to the Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling MA 01564. Website: https:// www.sterlingshelter.org. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Mary H. (Sadowski) Obara, 97
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019