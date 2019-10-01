Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
60 West St.
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Burnap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane (Kemp) Burnap


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane (Kemp) Burnap Obituary
lifelong resident of Leominster; 100

LEOMINSTER

Mary Jane (Kemp) Burnap, 100 years old of Leominster, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital, she was 1 week shy of her 101st birthday.

Mary Jane was born October 1, 1918 in Leominster the daughter of Harold E. and Kathryn (Malloy) Kemp and was a lifelong resident. She leaves her daughter Kathryn M. Morel of Shrewsbury, son Ronald C. Burnap of Fitchburg, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and her daughter in law Bonnie McGrath of North Carolina.

She was predeceased by her husband Norman C. Burnap in 1994, her son John K. Burnap in 2001, her granddaughter, Karen Chick in 2015, her brother Robert Kemp, her sister Louise Appleton, daughter-in-law Lois M. Burnap in 2019, and son-in- law John C. Morel in 1995.

Mary Jane was a lifelong member of St. Marks Episcopal Church in Leominster, volunteering after retirement to work in the church thrift shop for many years. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1936, and attended Becker Junior College. She was employed for many years at Standard Pyroxoloid. Mary Jane and her husband vacationed for many winters in the Florida Keys, during one of their golfing days she scored a hole in one, she was always happy to talk about that day with anyone that would listen. She was also an avid sports fan.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at River Terrace Healthcare, especially Jacque.

Burnap

A funeral service for Mary Jane will be held on Friday, October 4th, from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster with a funeral service at 11am in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 60 West St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. A calling hour in the funeral home will precede the funeral from 9:30am ~ 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the . www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



View the online memorial for Mary Jane (Kemp) Burnap
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now